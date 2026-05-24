In Second PLP Administration, Heads must Roll!

The OPM and Ministry of Finance.

Dear BP,

The 2026 General Elections are complete, and the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) earned a second term to continue with its transformative economic and social policies. One would have thought the Bahamians, especially our young job seekers, who would benefit from the multiple planned infrastructure projects, would be overjoyed; alas, there are still outrage merchants at work who have not accepted the election outcome.

The FNM and COI made the 2026 elections among the nastiest and most delusional in my memory, and I have seen many. These outrage merchants had no plan for the Bahamas, so they and their online trolls rolled out some of the most outrageous, divisive and untrue narratives to fill the gap and barroom economics.

Rather than accept the tremendous growth and stability of the Bahamian economy, they engaged in endless performance politics, endless grievance, endless scapegoats, foreigners are bad, PLP is even worse, parliamentary procedures and experienced staff are useless. A drug boat with 200 kilos of cocaine connected to one of their ratified candidates actually didn’t happen.

Despite these malcontents trying their best to undermine the electoral process, attacking the election administrators and doing all they could to make these alleged shortcomings the reason why they lost spectacularly, the reality is that the electoral process was transparent, fair, and efficiently managed. I would be remiss if I did not mention the behaviour of some of our public officers and public board members who took to opposition platforms to lambast the government, produce vile and sometimes defamatory voice notes and do everything in their power to defeat the PLP. These people deserve what sanctions are coming their way. What they did has nothing to do with freedom of speech; it was all about relentlessly pushing an agenda designed to harm the government.

It also revealed that, although well paid and the recipients of a taxpayer-funded retirement pension, unlike the private sector, some of these people are not that smart. Otherwise, they would not engage in damaging running the PLP. As the Bahamian voters have shown the FNM and COI, they will not accept an imitation when the original is right there, bidding them to choose progress.

Finally, the FNM and COI thrive on grievance, performance, and insurgency; organisations with these underpinnings never survive catastrophic election losses. Bahamians want a steady, predictable, and stable government to lead them, their children, and grandchildren into a glorious future, not rabble-rousers and grievance merchants.

Sincerely,

Michael J. Brown