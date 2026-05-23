Neko Grant’s promised Governor-General appointment goes up in smoke as the FNM was defeated in the May 12th General Elections!

Former Senior Politician’s wife was promised to be appointed Minister for Education – IT DID NOT HAPPEN!

Former MP Neko Grant

NASSAU| More disappointments are coming in from the FNM following a disappointing defeat at the May 12th General Elections.

Bahamas Press has been reliably informed that former Works Minister Neko Grant was promised the top job as Governor-General of the Bahamas if the FNM was successful.

Grant, who served as the MP for Central Grand Bahama for 25 years, was hoping the promise would come true, but it was not to be.

Also hoping to come back into frontline politics was the 12% VAT TAX increase man, Peter Turnquest.

Turnquest, early in the campaign last year, was promised a nomination for the FNM, but somehow, as Pintard assembled his Broke Violent team, Peter never made the cut.

Turnquest, yinner recall, was at the center of a US Grand Jury investigation involving his former employer at the now defunct airline, Sky Bahamas. That was too much for the FNM to rehash!

Meanwhile, scores of FNMs, after being promised posts, titles, appointments, and contracts, want nothing to do with the present FNM leadership. One bigtime supporter also missed the Government House Opposition events in hopes of keeping his big government contract. The FNM collects $10,000 in contracts from the Davis Government every month.

A former politician’s wife in the FNM was promised the Minister of Education top job and her sister-in-law was also promised by the FNM one fat juicy contract if the party got elected. None of it happened.

The politician’s wife’s sister-in-law has flown out of the country for psychological treatment.

All we say is this: Mother is the Governor!

We report yinner decide!