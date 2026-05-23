Young 6th grader shot his brother dead as they played with a loaded weapon in a home on Bimini tonight!

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Bimini Bahamas Press is learning of a homicide unfolding right now in Bimini Saturday evening.

We understand a 6th grader playing with a handgun shot dead his younger brother at a home on the island. The younger died on the scene after being shot in the head.

The boys were spending time at their father’s residence at the time of the incident. How a handgun showed up in the home is a great mystery police will have to unfold.

Just a few weeks ago the girlfriend of the boys father mysteriously dropped dead on the island leaving residents in shock. Bimini apparently has more stories these days than the channel Lifetime.

WHAT IS THIS?

We report yinner decide!