FNM, GARDEN HILLS RESIDENTS FUME OVER RICK FOX ADVANCE POLL MELTDOWN

Bahamas Herald | Political Desk

NASSAU — Free National Movement insiders and Garden Hills residents are venting frustration over Rick Fox’s confrontation at the Kendal G.L. Isaacs National Gymnasium on Thursday, with sources close to the FNM campaign calling the viral footage a “self-inflicted wound” twelve days out from the May 12 general election. Some are asking for a drug test.

What began as a dispute over a campaign tent ended with the former NBA player lunging at an unidentified man, being restrained by his own campaign manager, and stepping to the camera in a posture now replayed across TMZ, the New York Post and Complex.

“This was supposed to be the day we showed discipline and ground game,” one senior FNM organiser told the Herald, speaking on condition of anonymity. “Instead we’re trending on TMZ. Nobody asked for this.”

A constituency-level operative was blunter. “He was brought in to win a seat, not to brawl at a polling station. Every hour we spend explaining Rick Fox is an hour we are not talking about the issues.”

In Garden Hills, voter reaction has been sharper still.

“I was going to vote for him because I thought he was different,” said one resident outside Kendal Isaacs. “But that was not different. That was the same behaviour we see every five years.”

Another voter pointed to Fox’s earlier rally remark that “the only way to deal with bullies is to punch them in the mouth.” “He told us he was going to punch people. So we should not be shocked. But this is not the representation Garden Hills needs.”

Notably absent has been a public statement from FNM Leader Michael Pintard or Chairman Duane Sands, a silence sources described as deliberate. “You can’t defend it without owning it,” one insider said. “So you say nothing and hope it dies down before Tuesday.”

The Fox campaign has stood by the candidate’s account that the unidentified man threatened the life of campaign manager Carlyle Bethel and was removed and charged by police. The Royal Bahamas Police Force has not publicly confirmed any charge as of press time.

For some in the FNM, the altercation is less a one-off than the latest rollout problem with a candidacy that has privately concerned the party since February — including Fox’s admission that 2026 would be his first time voting and ongoing questions about constituency residency.

“There were warning signs,” one FNM strategist said. “We chose to look past them because the name was big. Now the name is big for the wrong reason.”