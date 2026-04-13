MSC GROUP ANNOUNCES “SANDY CAY”: A NEW PRIVATE ISLAND LUXURY DESTINATION FOR 2028

BIMINI, The Bahamas — In a major expansion of its Caribbean footprint, MSC Group’s Cruise Division officially announced today the development of Sandy Cay, a new private island destination in The Bahamas.

Scheduled to open in 2028, the project is positioned as a “refined and intimate” sister destination to the existing Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. The announcement, made on April 13, 2026, signals a massive long-term investment by the cruise giant into the Bahamian economy.

Economic Impact and Job Creation

The development is expected to be a significant engine for local employment, providing opportunities across several key sectors:

Construction & Marine Services: Immediate needs for the build-out of the island’s infrastructure.

Immediate needs for the build-out of the island’s infrastructure. Hospitality & Transportation: Long-term staffing for guest services and logistics.

Long-term staffing for guest services and logistics. Environmental Management: Ongoing roles focused on maintaining the island’s natural beauty and ecological health.

Beyond direct hiring, MSC emphasized that Sandy Cay will open doors for Bahamian entrepreneurs. Small businesses will have the chance to integrate into the island’s supply chain, providing everything from local authentic cultural programming to vendor services.

Expanding the “Marine Reserve” Concept

Sandy Cay is located adjacent to the popular Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. While Ocean Cay focuses heavily on environmental restoration and a “back to nature” vibe, Sandy Cay is being marketed as a more exclusive, boutique experience.

Together, these two destinations are intended to solidify The Bahamas’ status as the premier destination for the global cruise industry. MSC also noted that it is planning simultaneous upgrades to Ocean Cay, ensuring both islands remain at the cutting edge of luxury travel.

Commitment to Stewardship

In line with its previous projects, MSC Group reaffirmed its commitment to responsible development. The company stated that Sandy Cay will be built with a focus on environmental stewardship, ensuring that the development enhances rather than disrupts the natural Bahamian landscape.

“WITH SANDY CAY, THE COMPANY REINFORCES ITS LONG-TERM INVESTMENT IN THE BAHAMAS NOT ONLY AS A WORLD-CLASS DESTINATION, BUT AS A PARTNER IN ECONOMIC GROWTH AND OPPORTUNITY,” THE GROUP STATED.

This announcement comes at a pivotal time for the country, as national discourse remains focused on diversifying economic drivers and creating sustainable, high-value jobs for the next generation of Bahamians.