The Dames Scandal Could Cost The Bahamas More Than An Election

Bahamian Minister of National Security Marvin Dames, U.S. Embassy in Nassau Chargé d’Affaires Stephanie Bowers, General Terrence O’Shaughnessy, Commander, U.S. Northern Command and Commander, U.S. Coast Guard 7th District, Rear Adm. Eric Jones conducted a press conference Sept. 6, 2019 in Nassau discussing the Hurricane Dorian response efforts in The Bahamas.

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By https://miamiindependent.com/international/2026/05/04/cocaine-connections-and-the-candidate/ Please Follow us on Gab, Minds, Telegram, Rumble, Truth Social, Gettr, Twitter, Youtube

When Mount Moriah nominated former National Security Minister Marvin Dames as its candidate, it handed Bahamian voters something more uncomfortable than a ballot choice. It handed them a liability.

In February, Malcolm Goodman was intercepted by the United States Coast Guard operating a 45-foot vessel carrying approximately 200 kilograms of cocaine, valued at roughly $4 million on American streets, reportedly bound for Florida. Every major news network covering the story drew the same connection: the vessel was tied to Marvin Dames — the man who, until recently, served as The Bahamas’ National Security Minister.

Dames eventually released a statement. He confirmed Malcolm Goodman was his business partner. He never said what business.

That omission isn’t a footnote. It’s the entire story.

A Privilege, Not A Right

The Bahamas enjoys two diplomatic gifts from the United States that most Caribbean nations would trade almost anything for: visa-free entry for Bahamian citizens, and U.S. Customs pre-clearance on Bahamian soil. These privileges exist because Washington trusts Nassau.

They exist because decades of bilateral cooperation on drug interdiction, maritime security, and law enforcement have built a foundation of credibility between the two nations.

That foundation is now cracking.

The Trump administration has been categorical in its stance on narcotics trafficking — domestically and internationally. This is not an administration known for diplomatic patience when it believes partner nations are compromised on drug flows into American communities. It has sanctioned governments. It has revoked agreements. It has made examples.

Now it must look at The Bahamas and reckon with a political reality: a major party has nominated a former National Security Minister — the man previously responsible for drug interdiction policy — whose acknowledged business partner was just caught moving $4 million worth of cocaine toward Florida.

If the FNM wins this election and Dames returns to any position of influence, the question Washington will ask is not subtle: Can we still trust Nassau?

The answer to that question determines whether Bahamians keep boarding flights to the United States without a visa. It determines whether pre-clearance survives. It determines the temperature of every law enforcement intelligence-sharing conversation between the two governments for years to come.

The Silence Is Costly

Dames has not been charged with a crime — fairness demands that be said plainly. But the standard for national office has never been “not yet indicted.”

The Bahamian public deserves to know what business connected their former security minister to a man caught ferrying cocaine to American shores. They deserve that answer before they vote — not after.

Because here’s the uncomfortable truth: The Bahamas cannot afford a scandal of this nature sitting unresolved at the intersection of its politics and its relationship with Washington. The country’s economy depends on American tourism. Its citizens depend on visa-free access. Its security apparatus depends on U.S. cooperation.

All of it rests on credibility. And credibility doesn’t survive a shrug and a press release.

The election will be decided by Bahamian voters. But the consequences of returning a compromised candidate to power will be decided in Washington — quietly, methodically, and without much sympathy for the political complexities that got The Bahamas to this moment.

Marvin Dames owes his country answers. The clock is running.