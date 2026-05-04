DAVIS: THE CHOICE IS SIMPLE – PROGRESS OR UNCERTAINTY

Prime Minister Davis tells Bimini to Choose Progress and deliver Randy Rolle to Parliament.

BIMINI| Prime Minister and Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) leader Philip Davis urged voters in Bimini to choose “progress” during a rally, stressing that the country cannot afford to move backward.

Addressing supporters, Davis said Bahamians are no longer willing to wait for better opportunities.

“These other people don’t want to see you rising. They want you to wait. Well, I’ve got news for them — the Bahamian people are done waiting,” Davis said.

He emphasized that his administration has no intention of allowing the country to reverse the progress that has been made.

“We are not going backwards. We’re not undoing progress. We’re not handing over our future to those who think tearing down is the same as building up,” the prime minister said.

According to Davis, choosing “progress” means continuing the programs and projects already underway.

“Choosing progress means protecting all the programs we started in this term for the benefit of the entire country. It means finishing what we started,” Davis said.

He added that his government remains committed to ensuring that development reaches the Family Islands, including Bimini.

“My government is making sure that the work we do specifically reaches the Family Islands. And that includes you here in Bimini,” he said.

Davis concluded by telling voters that the decision before them is clear.

“The choice is simple — do we move forward or do we reset into uncertainty? Do we build or do we destroy? On May 12, you hold the power. Choose progress, Bimini!” the prime minister said.