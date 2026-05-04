RBDF INTERCEPTS SUSPECTED DRUG VESSEL, SEIZES LARGE MARIJUANA HAUL

WHO OWNED THE BOAT?

Drugs intercepted in the Bahamas.

NASSAU| The Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) intercepted a suspected narcotics “go-fast” vessel early Monday following an alert from a United States air asset.

According to officials, the alert was received on Sunday at approximately 7:03 p.m., reporting a suspicious vessel located about 11 miles west of Duncan Town, Ragged Island. HMBS Kamalamee was immediately deployed to investigate.

At around 1:57 a.m. on Monday, RBDF personnel intercepted the vessel approximately 38 nautical miles southwest of Mars Bay, Andros. Two individuals were on board, along with ten bales of suspected marijuana.

During the pursuit, crew members observed an additional 66 bales of suspected drugs being thrown overboard. The bales were later recovered by RBDF units.

The vessel is expected to arrive at Coral Harbour Base at approximately 9:00 p.m., where a full search will be conducted. Authorities were unable to complete a detailed inspection at sea due to weather conditions.

Investigations are ongoing.