GLOVER-ROLLE: 19 AIRPORTS RENOVATED, 52 CLINICS RENEWED AND MORE THAN 2,500 YOUNG BAHAMIANS EMPLOYED

Minister Pia Glover Rolle on the ground during a Tsunami Rally

BIMINI| Minister of Labour and the Public Service and Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) candidate for Golden Gates, Pia Glover-Rolle, highlighted the projects and policies of Prime Minister Philip Davis’ administration during a rally with supporters in Bimini.

She said the party is not asking for support through slogans, but through tangible results.

“We’re not just coming to tell you to choose progress. We’re coming to explain why you should choose progress,” Glover-Rolle said.

She pointed to major infrastructure investments currently underway across The Bahamas.

“In the Family Islands, 19 airports are currently being renovated — a true aviation renaissance across our nation. We are also renewing 52 clinics with a focus on improving healthcare, and hundreds of miles of roads are being paved. You’re seeing some of that right here in Bimini,” she said.

Glover-Rolle also emphasized what she described as historic achievements in workers’ rights.

“This PLP government has signed 63 industrial agreements to date. That is the highest number of agreements in this country’s history. Every one of those agreements brings better pay, better benefits and stronger protections for Bahamian workers,” she said.

According to her, the administration has also ensured consistent salary increases for public servants.

“Every year of our term, public servants received salary increases. We’ve raised pay for nurses, teachers, members of the uniform branches and thousands of public servants,” the minister said.

She added that the government is also focused on creating opportunities for young people.

“We have hired more than 2,500 young Bahamians under the age of 35 into the public service. The Upscale Bahamas program has enrolled more than 14,000 Bahamians and we plan to expand it to 25,000 in our next term,” Glover-Rolle said.

She also announced plans to expand the National Apprenticeship Program and create new vocational education opportunities through the BPATH Polytechnic Training Institute.

“That is the progress we are asking you to choose,” she said.