THE OFFENSIVE BILLBOARD POINTS DIRECTLY TO THE DESPERATE OPPOSITION

DIGI PRINT CONTRACTED BY THE FNM PUTTING UP BILLBOARDS.

NASSAU| The recent appearance of a highly offensive billboard targeting PM Philip Davis has sparked immediate outrage across Nassau, prompting swift condemnations among the citizens and equally rapid political distancing.

While the FNM officially released a statement claiming no involvement with the vulgar display, the reality of the situation is quite clear: no one else besides the opposition has any real interest in putting up such a message.

A CALCULATED POLITICAL MOVE

Even if the formal party leadership truly did not directly place this billboard, it is obvious that it was created by someone within the opposition ranks who shares the exact same anti-PLP concept and ideas.

Average citizens, regardless of the personal frustrations they might have, do not randomly commission vulgar political billboards. It looks more like a calculated move orchestrated by actors deeply invested in a negative narrative against Davis.

Addressing the severity of the situation, PLP Chairman and Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell rightfully condemned the act, calling the nasty display a serious personal attack that has no place in Bahamian politics. Mitchell clearly pointed out that political opponents are throwing mud simply because they lack actual policies to present to the public. In this context, the FNM’s quick public distancing appears to be nothing more than a forced attempt to justify themselves and avoid a massive public backlash, as they recognize that people do not tolerate such offensive behavior.

THE OBVIOUS SOURCE OF NEGATIVE PROPAGANDA

Those who understand politics know that highly targeted smear campaigns always originate from those who want to attack the current government. The opposition might deny their direct involvement, but they are the only ones who actually benefit from this kind of public disrespect. The underlying sentiment behind the billboard aligns perfectly with their broader political agenda against the PLP and destabilizing the country’s leadership.

Ultimately, seeing this level of desperation leaves the public with one crucial question: why do they have to resort to such low and disgusting propaganda instead of offering real political solutions?