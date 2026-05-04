Newly commissioned Arthur’s Town International Airport to bring economic development to Cat Island

Prime Minister Philip Davis and Mrs Davis along with DPM Chester Cooper and Clay Sweeting at the opening of the new airport in Arthur’s Town International Airport, May 1, 2026.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The national flag carrier Bahamasair 737, jet-piloted by Senior Captain Joel Stubbs, made its flight to the southeastern island of Cat Island with some 125 guests for the Official Commissioning of the Arthur’s Town International Airport, May 1, 2026.

A Water Cannon Salute fanfare by the Cat Island Youth Marching Band, Honour Guard comprising the New Cohort of the Cat Island Airport Authority Fire Fighters, and scores of residents assembled in a beautifully decorated setting marked the celebration atmosphere of the milestone occasion.

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis, with Mrs. Ann Marie Davis, led the list of dignitaries from New Providence for an estimated 22-minute flight to the island of his birth. Also present were Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper; the Hon. Clay Sweeting, Minister of Works and Family Island Affairs; the Hon. Pia Glover-Rolle, Minister of Labour and the Public Service; the Hon. Michael Halkitis, Minister of Economic Affairs; Former Prime Minister the Hon. Perry G. Christie; Dr. Kenneth Romer, Deputy Director General of Tourism and Director of Aviation; officials of the Airport Authority; and Local Government representatives.

The airport’s opening is the latest of the Family Island Airports Renaissance Project, a goal outlined by the Davis Administration in its Blueprint for Change in 2021.

“We dared to think that we would be an Administration that delivered on its commitments and built the kind of infrastructure that our Family Island communities have been crying out for, for years,” said Prime Minister Davis. “Today, as I gaze out at our new Arthur’s Town Airport, I dare to say, we’ve done it!”

Deputy Prime Minister Cooper deemed it a proud day not only for his ministry, but also for residents throughout the island.

“It is a proud day for this community, a proud day for Cat Island, and a proud day for The Bahamas…” he said.

Added Mr. Cooper, “This airport will cause the expansion of the economy of tourism, jobs and opportunity in this area.”

The old airport underwent major transformation, with expansion of the terminal from just over 1,200 square feet to more than 6,000 square feet, outfitted with ticket counters, office spaces, and a security screening section. The departure area has seating for 52 people, concession area, ATM, restroom conveniences, and parking to accommodate up to 50 vehicles.

With new facilities to support international arrivals, including an area for Customs and Immigration, Cat Island can now welcome direct international traffic, just in time for Maker’s Air to begin direct air service from Fort Lauderdale, May 12, 2026.

Upgraded navigational aids, solar lighting, and enhanced runway safety will support larger aircraft, including Bahamasair’s ATR-600 which will also begin service here this summer.

“We have also added an aviation ambulance in Arthur’s Town, which will improve access to critical care when it matters most,” said the prime minister. “So, the impact of this investment reaches far beyond simple air travel. It strengthens safety, connects families, supports health, and improves daily life.”

The prime minister thanked contractors, technical experts from various ministries, private partners, and all involved in the project. The Family Island Airports Renaissance Project oversees construction, renovation or expansion of airports throughout the archipelago.

(BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs)