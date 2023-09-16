PLP Leaders Davis and Cooper served breakfast on the second anniversary…

PRIME MINISTER DAVIS served breakfast at PLP HQ.

PM DAVIS: This morning, I was filled with gratitude as the Progressive Liberal Party hosted a breakfast marking our government’s two years in office. Thank you to the Bahamian people who trusted us two years ago to deliver change, and who are supporting all the work and progress underway today.

Thank you to the volunteers who joined me today to serve up both food and laughter. And thank you to all who stopped by to share a meal and say hello. We love you all, and we will keep working day in and day out for you.