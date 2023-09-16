Male driver crashed into utility pole and dies 3am Saturday morning…

NASSAU| Police are investigating a fatal crash in the capital which occurred on Saturday 16th September, 2023 around 3:00 a.m. that has claimed the life of a lone driver.

Preliminary reports indicate the lone driver of a blue Nissan Skyline vehicle traveling south along Mackey Street lost control and collided into a utility pole, causing the vehicle to catch fire.

Fire Services responded, and once the blaze was extinguished, they found the charred remains of a human being in the driver’s seat.

Police are conducting enquiries to identify the driver.