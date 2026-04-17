PM Davis Breaks Ground For New Hospital in New Providence

Prime Minister Philip Davis KC at new hospital groundbreaking.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis joined Minister of Health and Wellness the Hon. Dr. Michael Darville and other stakeholders for the groundbreaking of the new hospital on New Providence, on April 17, 2026.

Among those present included Minister of National Security the Hon. Wayne Munroe; Minister of Housing and Urban Renewal the Hon. Keith Bell; Minister of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting the Hon. Myles LaRoda; Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture the Hon. Mario Bowleg; Minister of State with Responsibility for Disaster Risk Management the Hon. Leon Lundy; Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Economic Affairs Wayde Watson; various Permanent Secretaries; Dr. Aubynette Rolle, Managing Director, Public Hospitals Authority (PHA); Andrew Edwards, Chairman, PHA Board of Directors; Her Excellency Yan Jiarong, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China; and other senior Government officials and health stakeholders.

(BIS Photos/Eric Rose. Drone Photography Courtesy of Eric Rose)