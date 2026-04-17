OVER 100 CANDIDATES NOMINATED, PLP, COI AND FNM ENTER ELECTION RACE

Prime Minister Philip Davis and wife Ann Marie walking outside the Administrator’s Office on Cat Island on Nomination Day.

NASSAU| More than 100 candidates were successfully nominated as The Bahamas moves closer to its election day scheduled for May 12.

Parliamentary Commissioner Harrison Thompson said that officials were still finalizing the total count, but confirmed that at least one prospective candidate from the Coalition of Independents (COI) was unable to complete the nomination process.

Thompson explained that the COI candidate for MICAL was located on Acklins, while the nomination centre was on Mayaguana, resulting in the candidate missing the deadline.

He also noted that the COI raised challenges regarding several nominations, including Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) candidate for Fort Charlotte, Sebas Bastian, as well as Free National Movement (FNM) candidates Denarii Rolle in Pinewood and Rick Fox in Garden Hills.

Despite these issues, Thompson said nomination day proceeded smoothly overall.

On Cat Island, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis led a large group of supporters to the nomination centre, accompanied by his wife Ann Marie and grandchildren, who were seen chanting “PLP”.

Davis expressed enthusiasm about the nomination process, saying he felt honored to take another step toward possibly returning to Parliament.

He thanked the people of Cat Island, Rum Cay, and San Salvador, describing Cat Island as the place that shaped him. He added that the PLP is united in purpose, with a combination of experienced politicians and younger candidates bringing fresh energy and vision.

In Freeport, Grand Bahama, FNM leader Michael Pintard, who was successfully nominated for Marco City, said he was honored to be back in the race.

Pintard expressed confidence that voters would “speak for change,” adding that the FNM would continue to focus on holding the government accountable and presenting its vision for Grand Bahama and the wider country.

The general election is set to take place on May 12.