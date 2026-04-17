GROUND BROKEN ON $285 MILLION NATIONAL HOSPITAL IN THE BAHAMAS

Ground has officially been broken on The Bahamas’ new national specialty hospital on New Providence Highway, marking the start of a major healthcare infrastructure project valued at approximately $285.25 million.

The long-awaited facility is backed by a $195 million loan from the Chinese Export-Import Bank, along with additional government funding. Once completed, it is expected to significantly expand access to modern healthcare services across the country.

Prime Minister Philip Davis attended the groundbreaking ceremony, stating that The Bahamas has outgrown its current healthcare system and that urgent investment is needed to build a stronger and more resilient health sector. He emphasized that responsible leadership requires recognizing these challenges and acting decisively.

The new 200-bed hospital is expected to be completed within 36 months. It will include maternal and pediatric wards, emergency and intensive care units, diagnostic laboratories, surgical suites, and a new morgue.

Officials say the project represents a major step forward in improving national healthcare capacity and reducing pressure on existing medical facilities.