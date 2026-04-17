Former FNM MP Corruption Trial Continues in court!

NASSAU| Ex Finance took the stand in Adrian Gibson’s trial. The trial, which began in 2023, is still ongoing today.

Adrian Gibson’s ex fiancée, Alexandria Mackey, testified yesterday regarding her creation of several companies that secured contracts with the Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) during his tenure as chairman.

As a key witness, Mackey is central to the prosecution’s argument that Gibson engaged in self-dealing while in office.

Alongside Gibson, the trial includes former WSC General Manager Elwood Donaldson Jr., as well as Gibson’s barber and friend Jerome Missick, his former campaign manager Joann Knowles, and Peaches Farquharson.

Mackey, who has been granted immunity for her cooperation, stated that she established Elite Maintenance and Baha Maintenance after Gibson informed her he intended to award them contracts.

She recounted that she managed the finances of these companies until Gibson accused her of misappropriating $200,000.

Following this allegation, Mackey claimed that Gibson instructed his cousin, Rashae Gibson, to move funds from Elite Maintenance to Edwaleno Holdings. When questioned by Director of Public Prosecutions Cordell Frazier about the beneficial owner of Edwaleno Holdings, Mackey identified “Mr. Gibson.”

Additionally, when asked about the shareholders, she mentioned that it was initially Lanardo Gibson and Rashae Gibson, but later changed to Rashae Gibson and Jerome Missick.