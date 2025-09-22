PM Davis Deal with LONG ISLAND is fully underway! Deadman’s Cay $20.8 million runway contract has started!

PM Davis commenced work on the Long Island airport runway.

Deadman’s Cay, Long Island | As former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham would say “A DEAL IS A DEAL” and Prime Minister Philip Davis KC has began work on his deal with Long Island.

BP can report (cause the media don’t want yinner to know this) land is right now being cleared for the expansion of the Long Island airport.

A $20.8 million contract for the runway reconstruction and expansion of the Deadman’s Cay Airport in Long Island, The Bahamas, was signed on or around June 18-19, 2025 , with the contractor, Bahamas Hot Mix (BHM).

The project aims to significantly improve air access, allowing for direct international flights and attracting more aviation and commerce to the island. The contract for the airport terminal building is expected to be signed and commenced in a later phase.

PM Davis Government has commenced multiple capital works on Long Island much of which was not in play for decades.

We ga repeat the words we started with: LONG ISLAND!! A DEAL IS A DEAL!

We report yinner decide!