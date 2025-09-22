Public Officers to get their Salary Increases in December with back pay from September 1, 2025! – DA MONEY COMING!

Press Statement from the Government of The Bahamas on the Completion of the Salary Review Exercise for Public Officers

Nassau, Bahamas – The Government of The Bahamas is pleased to announce the completion of the salary review exercise for public officers not covered in previous adjustments.

The latest round of increases will be reflected in the December pay period and will be retroactive to September 1, 2025. Employees not covered in the June adjustment will receive a minimum of two salary increments, with the size of the increase varying by category.

This exercise covers all classes of officers directly employed by the public service on a non- contractual basis. Its purpose is to close the wage gap between the public service and the wider public sector and ensure fairness for Bahamian workers. For example, this increase will narrow the gap between non-contractual employees and those who already received increases as a result of trade union negotiations.

With this adjustment, public officers will have seen increases to their base compensation over the last four years ranging from 8 percent to 31 percent, with the largest percentage increases going to entry -level employees. College graduates, including graduate nurses and graduate teachers, will see their base compensation increase by 19 percent over the same period.

From the start, the Davis Administration committed to rescue and recovery by stabilizing the economy, restoring growth, and building momentum. Having delivered the lowest unemployment since 2008, the government is now focused on expanding opportunities so that more Bahamians benefit from national progress.

This salary review is part of that effort. It ensures fairness for those who serve in government, strengthens confidence in the public service, and provides families with more security and affordability. It also creates new opportunities for career growth, especially for young graduates, and reflects reforms designed to modernize the way government works.

The conclusion of this review fulfills the commitment made by the Prime Minister in the 2024/25 Budget Communication. It demonstrates how the Government is delivering under the SOAR framework of Security, Opportunity, Affordability, and Reform and advancing its mission to expand opportunities, island by island, so together we rise.

-END