CAPAS Officially Opens in The Capital

PM Philip Davis KC delivers on his promise to grow the ORANGE Economy and invest in young Bahamians!

Education Minister Acting PM Glenys Hanna Martin and Minister Pia Glover Rolle opened The Creative and Performing Arts School of The Bahamas (CAPAS).

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Creative and Performing Arts School of The Bahamas (CAPAS) officially opened its doors on Monday, 22nd September, 2025 welcoming its first cohort of 50 students. The launch marks a major milestone for arts education in the country.

Among those attending the opening ceremony, at the SBDC Auditorium, were Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Education and Technical & Vocational Training, the Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin; Minister of Labour and the Public Service, the Hon. Pia Glover-Rolle; and other officials.

Minister Hanna-Martin congratulated Interim Chairman Ian Poitier and his team for their dedication in bringing the school to fruition.

“This is indeed a red-letter day for our country and for education. I thank all of you who worked tirelessly to ensure that today became a reality,” she said.

CAPAS, modeled as a conservatoire-style institution, brings world-class training to Bahamian students, blending craft, entrepreneurship, and technology to prepare graduates for sustainable careers in stage, screen, and digital media.

Interim Chairman Ian Poitier expressed gratitude for the government’s support: “This partnership ensures that the arts and creative industries are recognized as vital pillars of national development.”

Deputy Principal of CAPAS, Leria Archer McKenzie said this was a major undertaking which came to fruition after a long time of planning. “Today is about our students and the dedicated staff who have worked tirelessly to prepare this historic opening; together, we are setting the stage for a transformative journey of discovery, discipline and creativity.”

As a centre of excellence for the region, CAPAS offers full-time, part-time and professional track pathways across multiple disciplines, including dancing, acting and singing. Students will benefit from industry residences, live productions, studio labs and project-based collaborations that mirror professional environments.