Bahamian Businessman and Bahamian baseball coach held in China since August

BEIJING| Bahamas Press deep sources behind the RED WALL OF CHINA tell us a Bahamian is being withheld by the Chinese authorities there.

The Bahamian, who we will not call by name at this time, is in the merchant business and has been held by Chinese officers since August.

The businessman and his wife flew into China to get some business deals done over the summer, however, the wife has since returned to the capital but the husband we are learning will not be released till next month October.

The couple we are told are “GOOD PEOPLE” but whatever has happened behind the iron curtains of RED CHINA that is yet to be known.

BP’s deep intelligence team will have to make contact through THE RED PHONE to our Beijing counterparts to uncover more details into this developing story.

我们报告您的决定