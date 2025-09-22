PHA pushes back on misinformation at dialysis

NASSAU| The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) is pushing back against public concerns surrounding dialysis care and facility conditions, clarifying that there has been no sewage-related leak at its facilities since 2023.

Officials confirmed that the most recent incident earlier this year was the result of heavy rainfall seeping through a rooftop air conditioning installation, which has since been sealed. The PHA stressed that the matter was not connected to sewage or waste exposure and assured the public that no further leaks have been reported.

At the same time, the Authority acknowledged the challenges faced by dialysis patients, many of whom require ongoing treatment while awaiting permanent access placement.

While some patients develop infections as part of the risks associated with their treatment, the PHA said it cannot confirm that any recent deaths were linked to infections or delays in access.

Officials noted that cases are scheduled weekly and emphasized efforts to expand capacity and shorten wait times as demand continues to grow.