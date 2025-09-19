PM Davis:  The raising of the United States Flag over new Embassy is a ‘public reaffirmation of friendship’

Governor General HE Dame Cynthia A. Pratt greets Prime Minister Philip Davis and Mrs. Ann Marie Davis

NASSAU, The Bahamas – In his Official Remarks at the United States Embassy Flag Raising Ceremony, marking the opening of the new Embassy offices at 235 Shirley Street, September 18, 2025, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis noted that those in The Bahamas live just beyond America’s southern shore, and the story of the United States had always been “closely intertwined with our own”.

“So, for example, the majority of the signatures on the Charter incorporating the city of Miami were Bahamians, and our diaspora has long been woven into the fabric of American society,” Prime Minister Davis said.

“Families cross between our two nations. Commerce and trade flow between our islands and your cities. Our young people grow up watching, learning, and sharing,” he added. “Through it all, there has always been a sense that America is a neighbour and a friend.”

Prime Minister Davis stated that that was why “today carries such weight”.

“The raising of the United States flag over this new Embassy is a public reaffirmation of friendship,” he said. “It tells the people of The Bahamas that the United States is here, and will remain here, as a partner and as a friend who stands with us in good times and, of course, in hard times.”

He added: “Our two nations have walked together for many decades. We have stood together after storms and disasters. We have worked together to keep our seas safe, to guard against crime, and to strengthen our borders. Our police, Defence Force, and law enforcement agencies work shoulder-to-shoulder with their American colleagues. These are partnerships that save lives and protect communities.

“For many Bahamians, especially those in uniform, this cooperation is a reality they live and practice every day.”

However, he noted, the friendship extended beyond security.

Prime Minister Davis said: “It is carried in the ties between our people. It is carried in the Bahamian student who studies at an American university, in the American family who comes to our islands and feels at home, in the businesses that bring our economies closer together, and in the everyday exchanges that remind us how much we share in common.”

“Our friendship is also reflected in our values,” he added. “The Bahamas and the United States are bound by a commitment to fairness, human rights, and the idea that every person deserves an opportunity.”

Prime Minister Davis noted that those values guided them in their diplomacy.

“They guide us in our trade and investment,” he said. “And they guide us in the way we look out for each other’s citizens.”

Prime Minister Davis added: “This Embassy will serve as an office for official business, but also as a place where cooperation deepens, where ideas are exchanged, and where the friendship between our peoples grows stronger. It will stand as a visible reminder to every Bahamian who passes by that the United States is here, a neighbour and a partner who values our relationship.

“When the American flag is raised today, I will see the sign of a friend.”

He pointed out that he will see the reminder that “in this uncertain world, there are relationships we can count on”.

“And I will see a promise that together, our two nations can build a safer, more prosperous, and more hopeful future for our people,” Prime Minister Davis said. “So, on behalf of the Government and people of The Bahamas, I extend congratulations on the opening — and the raising of the Flag, of course — of this new Embassy.”

“This day will serve as a daily reminder of the bond between our two countries, a bond of friendship, a bond of trust, and a bond that we intend to keep strong for generations to come,” he added.