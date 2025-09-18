Ministry for Grand Bahama and Public Hospitals Authority host much-needed blood drive

COLLAB: Partnerships for development, in partnership with the Public Hospitals Authority and Grand Bahama Health Services, held a press conference to announce the ‘Gift of Life’ Blood Drive to be held in the Collab Unit at the Harold DeGregory Complex, Saturday, September 20, 2025 — as a result of the shortage of blood supply at the Rand Memorial Hospital. Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey; Grand Bahama Health Services Laboratory Manager Claudia Glinton, and COLLAB representative Chevonia McBride stressed the need for everyone to support the drive this weekend.

(BIS Photos/Jamika Culmer)

Grand Bahama, The Bahamas — In an effort to sensitize the public and rectify the critical shortage of blood supply the Rand Memorial Hospital is facing, the Ministry for Grand Bahama’s COLLAB — Partnerships for Development — is hosting another blood drive this weekend.

Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey announced that the

‘Gift of Life’ Blood Drive will be held on Saturday, September 20, 2025 from 9:00am – 2:00pm at the COLLAB Unit, situated on the first floor of the Harold DeGregory Building.

It would be the second such initiative spearheaded by COLLAB this year.

Minister Moxey noted at the press conference in the COLLAB on September 17th that the message is crucial and pointed out that the blood drive is not just an event, but a call to action to the community of Grand Bahama.

“We are asking everyone — individuals, civic organizations, churches and community groups — to come together, rally your members, encourage your families; let’s show the true strength and compassion of Grand Bahama,” she said.

“This isn’t just a statistic, it’s a lifeline for our loved ones, our neighbours and friends,” she said, while adding that the initiative is a testament to the power of partnerships, as her ministry is once again teaming up with the Public Hospitals Authority and Grand Bahama Health Services.

“These collaborations are the foundation of a stronger, more resilient community,” she said.

Minister Moxey is also reminding the public the process is simple, safe and incredibly rewarding and that they have the power to save three lives, bring hope and offer a second chance to someone with just one act of kindness.

“We need your support. The lives of our fellow Grand Bahamians depend on it,” she said.

Grand Bahama Health Services Laboratory Manager Claudia Glinton also stressed the fact that every donor counts and noted that, in addition to the daily flyers that are circulating with pleas for assistance, there are many more in need of blood, from patients in the hospital, to those battling cancer, sickle cell, heart problems, along with those who are undergoing surgery.