Thirty-one-year-old Danis Cezalien convicted of cruelty to children – THE DUDE HAD CHILDREN watching porn!

NASSAU| A man who robbed two children of their innocence by having them watch porn and imitate what they saw has been unanimously convicted of cruelty to children.

Thirty-one-year-old Danis Cezalien did not show any emotion when the nine-member jury returned its verdict.

Cezalien faces a possible maximum sentence of five years in prison when he appears before Justice Jeanine Weech-Gomez for sentencing in October.

Cezalien was babysitting a seven-year-old girl and a six-year-old boy when the incidents occurred in 2019 and 2020