Promising rising footballer murdered in a home on Butler Street in Nassau Village late Wednesday evening…

25-year-old Dondre Rigby

NASSAU| Bahamas Press how now identified that 61st homicide victim on Butler Street in the Nassau Village community as 25-year-old Dondre Rigby.

Rigby was found dead inside a home in the community with multiple stab wounds about the body. He was discovered by a girlfriend, who responded to a distress call and she called the police.

Now when police arrived they met the body of Rigby lifeless, and the space as if there was some violence in the home.

Some suggest the incident was not an accident but a dispute. What happened we don’t know but police had to break down the door to get into the home, which means whoever left that home with Rigby dead or bleeding out following the violence, locked the victim inside.

Police are investigating and someone knows exactly what happened to Rigby.

Rigby was once a rising footballer who trained in the US. What a sad way to end his life. May he rest in peace.

We report yinner decide!