Former Union Consultant Frank Cater passes this morning at 80 years-old

Frank Carter passes

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is right now learning of the passing of Mr Frank Carter, who is the younger brother of the late Cabinet Minister Sir Charles Carter.

Back in early 2002 he served as President of the Airport Airline Allied Workers Union which paved the way for a career in labour relations.

Mr Carter was for many years as a labour consultant. Back in 2015 he acted as the Government’s Labour Consultant on negotiations with then BEC. And he also served as an advisor for the Union of Tertiary Educators of the Bahamas.

For his life and service to the Bahamas we at BP extend our condolences to his family on his passing this morning.

May he rest in peace.