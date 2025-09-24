POLICE INVESTIGATES STABBING INCIDENT IN GRAND BAHAMA; ONE FEMALE SUSPECT ARRESTED

File photo

FREEPORT| The police in Grand Bahama are investigating a stabbing incident that has resulted in a male victim being hospitalized.



Initial reports reveal that, on Tuesday, 23rd September 2025, shortly before 10:30 p.m., a female contacted the Police and informed them that a male had been stabbed at a residence in the Coral Gardens area.

Police and emergency medical personnel responded and found a male in front of the residence with what appeared to be a stab wound to the chest. As a result, he was transported to the hospital, where he was last listed in serious condition.



It was reported that the victim got into a verbal altercation with another female that escalated, resulting in the female producing a sharp object and stabbing him. Shortly thereafter, police arrested a 32-year-old female in connection with this incident, who is assisting with the investigation.



Police are appealing to the public to come forward with any information related to these incidents or any other criminal matters to assist with their investigations. Please contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991-3 or 919.

Furthermore, anonymous tips are encouraged and can be submitted to CRIME STOPPERS @ 328-TIPS (8477).