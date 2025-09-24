PHA on acetaminophen (Tylenol)

STATEMENT: The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) acknowledges recent public concerns regarding acetaminophen (Tylenol) and its use during pregnancy.

At present, we have received no official notifications, recalls, or directives from manufacturers or vendors. We continue to work closely with the Ministry of Health & Wellness to monitor the situation.

In the meantime, we strongly advise pregnant mothers to consult their attending physicians—including OBGYNs or family practitioners—before using any medication for pain relief.

Any new updates or guidance will be shared with the public immediately.