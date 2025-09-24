Statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs On the Inaccurate Statement by Lincoln Bain

The press has contacted the Minister of Foreign Affairs regarding an allegation that the Minister filed a complaint with the police about Ms. Charlotte Greene, the National Chairperson of the COI led by Lincoln Bain.

The Minister will make no comment.

For the record, the Minister has made no complaint, personal or otherwise, concerning Ms. Greene or her statements.

The record shows that Ms. Greene made a loose allegation relating to passports. At the request of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Permanent Secretary, the police were asked to determine whether Ms. Greene had any evidence to support her allegation.

How the police conduct their investigations is not determined by the Minister or the Ministry. The matter of the allegations is in the public interest to be investigated.

The press is asked to refer to the Foreign Ministry’s statement dated 25 August 2025.

The public and media are invited to view our statement and should not be misguided by inaccuracies promoted for political mischief and defamatory commentary.