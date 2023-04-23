PM DAVIS set to take Michael Pintard and two Former PMs to see King Charles III Coronation this May 6th…

Will the Bahamas also get a Public Holiday for the Coronation Weekend?

KING Charles III and PM Philip Davis KC at Buckingham Palace following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

NASSAU| KING CHARLES III is expected to welcome Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis KC at Buckingham Palace ahead of the Coronation on Saturday, May 6th, 2023.

KC Davis is hoping to welcome King Charles III to The Bahamas for the 50th celebrations.

KC Davis will take two former PMs, Rt. Hon Hubert Ingraham and Rt. Hon. Perry Christie, with him to welcome King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla to the Bahamas’ big 50th celebrations.

BP is also learning Opposition Leader Michael Pintard in the spirit of democracy has also been invited to be a part of the Bahamas delegation to the historic Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla.

Davis is proving to be politically mature by inviting political rivals to show and teach the world how democracy is displayed in the Bahamas!

There are 15 Realms of the Commonwealth of which the Bahamas is one which must be present at a Coronation. Commonwealth countries have set Friday 5th and or Monday 8th as Public Holidays to mark the Coronation. We await to see what the Davis Government will do to mark this historic occasion.

