Former PMs Perry Christie and Hubert Ingraham will not be attending the King’s Coronation…

Former PMs Christie and Ingraham

NASSAU| Two former Prime Ministers Rt. Hon. Perry Christie and Rt. Hon. Hubert Ingraham will not be traveling to King Charles’s Coronation on May 6th, 2023.

BP reported on Sunday that the former PMs were headed to the Coronation with PM Philip Davis. This is not true.

We learned that an invitation for the Coronation has not been extended to the former PMs, and therefore, BP’s report on this was incorrect and false.

We apologize to the former PMs for your error in reporting Sunday’s update.

