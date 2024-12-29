PM Philip Davis offers condolences to the American People and Carter family on the passing of President Jimmy Carter at 100

DAVIS STATEMENT: On behalf of the Government and people of The Bahamas, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and the people of the United States.

President Carter’s compassion and humanity were evident in the way he served and cared for others throughout his life. His commitment to uplifting communities and promoting understanding resonates far beyond borders.

As we mourn his passing, we honor the example he set through his kindness and dedication to making the world a better place. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this time of loss.

Editorial summary: Former President Jimmy Carter has died at the age of 100. The 39th president of the United States was a Georgia peanut farmer who sought to restore trust in government when he assumed the presidency in 1977 and then built a reputation for tireless work as a humanitarian. He earned a Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

Carter died Sunday, more than a year after entering hospice care, at his home in Plains, Georgia.