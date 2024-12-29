Public Hospital Authority Provides Update On Mass Casualty Incident

STATEMENT: The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) wishes to provide an update on the condition of patients transported to Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) following the reported gas explosion earlier today, Sunday, December 29, 2024. The National Emergency Medical Services (NEMS) team responded promptly to the scene, ensuring the swift transport of eight individuals to the hospital for urgent medical attention. This group includes five adults and three children.

At this time, the conditions of the patients are as follows:

Adults: Three remain in critical condition, while two are listed as stable.

Children: One is in a guarded condition, and two are listed as stable.

Updates on the condition of our patients will be given to the next of kin and relevant authorities as per established protocols.

The PHA extends its thoughts and prayers to the individuals and families impacted by this tragedy. We remain committed to providing the highest quality care and ensuring the best possible outcomes for all those affected.

We remind the public to utilize the Accident and Emergency Department at PMH for emergencies only. Department of Public Health community clinics are open with extended hours to provide urgent care services as needed.

The PHA will continue to monitor developments and provide further updates as needed.

For inquiries or additional information, please contact:

Public Hospitals Authority

Email: corpcommunications@phabahamas.org

Phone: +1 (242) 502-3228