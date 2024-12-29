PM Davis heartbroken by explosion offering prayers for the victims; praises Emergency Responders for quick response…

Explosion in Golden Gates

PM DAVIS STATEMENT: Ann and I are heartbroken by the explosion and fire on Blue Hill Road South this afternoon, which has left nine people injured, including two children.

I have been fully briefed on the situation and have instructed that all available resources be deployed to support those affected. Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured and their families as they navigate this difficult time.

We are deeply grateful to the emergency responders and medical teams who acted swiftly to provide care and ensure the safety of those involved. We will remain engaged with the authorities as they investigate the cause of this incident and take all necessary steps to prevent a recurrence.

