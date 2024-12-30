Retired nursing attendant at Sandilands and Police Reservist Leslie Brown passes…

LESLIE BROWN

NASSAU Bahamas Press is right now reporting the passing of Police Officer (Reservist) Leslie Brown. He passed away late this morning.

For years Brown worked as a nursing attendant at Sandilands and upon retiring he joined the RBPF as a reserve officer.

During COVID Pandemic he was one of leaders on enforcing COVID Protocols in the business community in Cable Beach area in his posting at the Cable Beach police station.

BP offers our condolences to his wife Judy Ferguson-Brown (retired RBC Banker) and his daughter on his passing.

We also extend our prayers to the Brown and Ferguson families on his sudden passing.

May his soul rest in peace.