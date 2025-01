Leslie Johnson

ANDROS| Bahamas Press is reporting the sudden passing of another giant son of the Bahamas; this time out of the community of South Andros.

BP is reporting the passing of bone fisherman Leslie Johnson.

He was a giant personality in South Andros and possessed a great presence across the community as an exceptional Bone Fishing Guide.

BP expresses our deep condolences to his family on his passing and the people of the South Andros Community.

May he rest in peace.