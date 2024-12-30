BREAKING| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing this weekend of Bahamian model Mrs Mary Carroll-Johnson aka Miss Mademoiselle.

She was a faithful member of St. Barnabas Anglican Church and was one of the Bahamas’ first makeup artist.

She was a political soldier to the cause of freedom inside the FNM and almost single-handedly caused the election of The Marathon Man back in 1992. She was F.N.M!

Today BP remembers Mary in her passing and pray that her soul rest in peace…AMEN!

Educator Carla Hall Passes

Carla Hall

BP Breaking| Business Studies Educator at C I Gibson and Church of God Lilly of The Valley Minister Carla Hall passed away this evening in hospital following a long battle.

May her soul rest in peace….