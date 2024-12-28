JCNP delivered a poor Boxing Day parade and should be axed right down to the judges in 2025! Bahamians are cussing y’all, bey!

POOR LEADERSHIP IN JCNP FAILED JUNKANOO!

DION MILLER JCNP CHAIRMAN

NASSAU| Bahamas Press questions the JCNP leadership who made the 2024 Boxing Day Parade a disaster.

Take for example the FAKE Valley Boys that was allowed to register to be judged on Bay Street for the Parade even though they did not present 200 members – yet they beat out ONE FAMILY on Boxing Day.

How were Music Makers and Prodigal Sons permitted back into the competition when in fact they, too, did not have the required numbers for an A Group nor did they arrive at Bay Street at the assigned time which caused a huge lull in the parade flow? WHAT YINNER DEALING WITH?!

Talking about the FAKE VALLEY, after Bumber George dem spent all their money to import CUBAN WOMAN into the parade who make up the shortfall in the numbers, one must ask the question: how did this B group end up in A category performance? WHAT IS THIS?

Then when the real Valley Boys (WAY FORWARD) arrived at Bay Street with all that powerful music the WICKED JCNP made sure to remove all judges from the parade.

We at Bahamas Press hope the New Year forces major changes inside the JCNP as in the court of Public Opinion they produced the worst ever Boxing Day Parade in the history of the culture.

We report yinner decide!

https://youtube.com/shorts/HQ75A0CQLl4?si=yEsQdeChpTtlvN3q



*JCNP Chairman Dion Miller (in red shirt) directing the Saxons and yinner junkanooers wonder why yinner can’t win anything? Look at this conflict! The leadership of the JCNP must be dismantled!* https://youtube.com/shorts/HQ75A0CQLl4?si=JnC7eIuI_WsDLyxD