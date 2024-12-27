72-year-old man shot in Colony Village

by: thegallery.com

NASSAU| A 72-year-old man was shot multiple times outside a home in Colony Village.

The elderly man exited the home around 7am on Friday and was approaching a car when a silver Japanese-model vehicle stopped nearby. A masked gunman exited the vehicle and opened fire at the victim.

The suspect fled the scene in the vehicle and headed north towards Prince Charles Drive.

The victim sustained gunshot wounds to his upper and lower body. Emergency Medical Services personnel were called to the home and transported the victim to the hospital for medical attention. He is currently in hospital where his condition is unknown.