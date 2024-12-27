Shell Saxons Superstars win 2024 Boxing Day Parade

by thegallery242.com

The Shell Saxons Superstars continued its winning streak from the previous Junkanoo parades by claiming the victory in the 2024 Boxing Day Parade.

The group was followed in the A Division by Roots in second position, One Family in third position, Valley Boys in fourth position, Genesis, Music Makers and Prodigal Sons.

Saxons won most of the major categories including best music, overall costume, Shirley Street prize, lead costume and off the shoulder.

Roots won in the choreography and banner categories.

The Fancy Dancers was victorious in the B Division followed by Colors and the Immortals.