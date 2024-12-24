Well look here Minister Jomo Campbell Christnas in the Park had more toys than Kelly’s and more people than Junkanoo… Watch!!!!

NASSAU| What a magical evening at Christmas in the Park! 🎄✨ Hosted by Hon. Jomo Campbell, Campbell Cares, and the Santa Clause Christmas Committee.

This event brought the true spirit of the holidays to Centreville. We were overwhelmed with joy at the incredible turnout of both children and adults who came out to celebrate.

From toys that lit up children’s faces to delicious plates shared amongst neighbors, it was a beautiful Christmas night of love, giving, and togetherness. #ChristmasInCentreville #CampbellCares