Dr. Pandora Johnson passes following a short illness…

Dr Pandora Johnson

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing this evening of retired Vice President of the University of the Bahamas, academic extraordinaire, devout Anglican and vestry member of historic St. Agnes Anglican Church: Dr. Pandora Johnson.

The news has come as a shock to us as she recently retired as Vice President for Academic Affairs / Provost. She was a highly experienced academic administrator, who had served previously in several administrative capacities at UB; having served the institution for more than 30 years starting as a faculty member in the School of Education.

At her last posting, she served as Acting Vice President, Academic Affairs, and was responsible for all educational planning, administration and academic programme development and policies as well as recruitment, selection, orientation and evaluation of faculty.

She also had direct oversight for all academic units as well as the Culinary and Hospitality Management Institute, the Research Advisory Board, the Northern Bahamas Campus (now UB-North) and Testing Services.

Dr. Johnson held a Ph.D. in Educational Theory from the University of Toronto, Ontario, Canada; a Masters in Educational Studies from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, Canada; and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science Education, also from Concordia University.

It was just eight months ago when her sister Louise Johnson- Gomez (wife of Andy Gomez) passed away.

Bahamas Press expresses our deep condolences to the family, her academic and church family on her sudden passing.

May her soul rest in peace.