BP remembers the victims of Chalks  Flight 101 traveling to Bimini from Miami which claimed the lives of 11 Bahamians – 20 souls perished…

Bimini| Here is a story the juvenile media in The Bahamas has forgotten and should have remembered with all the conversations over aviation today.

Exactly 19 years ago today on December 19, 2005, Chalk’s Ocean Airways Flight 101 crashed just off Miami Beach killing 18 passengers and both crew members (20 in total).

The many Bimini residents were returning to the island following some Christmas shopping. Three of the passengers were infants, who were situated on the laps of their parents/guardians.

The aircraft involved in the accident was a 58-year-old Grumman G-73T Turbine Mallard seaplane that was built in 1947.

Witnesses saw white smoke billowing from the aircraft before the right wing ripped off as the aircraft plunged into the ocean.

Serious mechanical issues which resulted in a crack in a span-wise stringer close to the wing root was the cause of the fatal crash. Now we at BP recall this tragedy which claimed the life of eleven victims from the Bimini community. And over the years memorials were held to remember this day.

We can recall among them were four members of Holy Name Parish Church namely; Salome Rolle, Genevieve Ellis and Jackie Levarity and her daughter Niesha Fox. Salome Rolle and Genevieve Ellis are both sisters of Monsignor Simeon Roberts.

Other victims were, Sergio Danguillecourt, was a member since 1992 of the board of directors of Bacardi Ltd. and was a great-great grandson of the rum distiller’s co-founder, Don Facundo Bacardi. Also killed was Danguillecourt’s wife, Jacqueline Kriz Danguillecourt.

In charge of the flight was 37-year-old Captain Michele Marks, assisted by 34-year-old First Officer Paul DeSanctis.

May their souls rest in peace.

