DPM Cooper Named Minister of the Year by Caribbean Travel Awards

Deputy PM Chester Cooper

The Caribbean Travel Awards, now in its 11th year, has named The Bahamas a dominant force in the Caribbean tourism sector, with Minister of Tourism Chester Cooper receiving the prestigious title of Caribbean Tourism Minister of the Year and the country itself being crowned Caribbean Destination of the Year.

The awards, which celebrate excellence across 36 categories in the Caribbean travel industry, are based on the expertise and insights of the Caribbean Journal Editorial Team.

Cooper, who took the helm of The Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation in 2021, was recognized for his exceptional leadership in steering the country’s tourism sector to new heights.

Unlike most ministers who oversee a single destination, Cooper is responsible for 16 islands within The Bahamas, each with its unique tourism offerings.

Under his stewardship, the nation has experienced a post-pandemic tourism renaissance, marked by a booming hotel pipeline, growing airlift, a powerful cruise industry, and significant airport redevelopment projects.

Following a record-breaking year in 2023, The Bahamas solidified its status as a Caribbean tourism powerhouse.

The nation saw impressive growth in both air and sea arrivals, with international travelers flocking not just to Nassau and Paradise Island, but also to the Family Islands like Eleuthera, where new airlift and hotel developments are fueling the expansion of the tourism sector.

“After a year of unprecedented growth, The Bahamas continues to build on its success, with a hotel pipeline expanding and a commitment to sustainability that is essential for the long-term health of the destination,” said the Caribbean Journal in its award announcement. “The Bahamas is not just a leading destination; it’s a beacon for the future of Caribbean tourism.”

Adding to the country’s accolades, The Bahamas also saw the British Colonial Hilton Nassau named Caribbean Hotel of the Year.

This year, the iconic hotel celebrated its 100th anniversary with a grand $100 million renovation, transforming the property into a modern luxury destination while retaining its historic charm.