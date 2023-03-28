POLICE officer shot and suspects still alive?

file photo

NASSAU| Police on the island of New Providence are questioning two (2) males, in connection with a shooting incident that has left a thirty-one (31) year old police officer in hospital.

Preliminary reports indicated that around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday 28th March, 2023 officers attached to “Operation Ceasefire” were on routine patrol on Robinson Road east of East Street when they observed a black Nissan Note, occupied by three (3) males traveling west on Robinson Road at a high rate of speed.

Officers, utilizing their beacon lights, attempted to stop the vehicle when the rear seat passenger of the Note opened fire on the police, which resulted in the driver of the police cruiser being shot to

the face.

The officer was transported to hospital via a marked police vehicle where he is listed in stable condition.

An aggressive island wide search by police resulted in the vehicle being recovered in the Gardens Hills area and the two males ages 25 and 20, being arrested.

A search of the immediate area was conducted by officers of the K9 Unit, which resulted in a large quantity of suspected marijuana being discovered.

Police are aggressively searching for the third male. Investigations continue.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqVU8a_uuwB/?igshid=ZTE2MDY0MWU=