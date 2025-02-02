Police open 8th homicide investigation Meadow and Augusta Streets community big Sunday afternoon…

Scenes of homicide #8 Meadow and Augusta Streets.

NASSAU| Police in New Providence have opened the 8th homicide investigation in an inner city community Sunday afternoon.

BP understands the stabbing incident unfolded in the Meadow and Augusta Streets community left a male dead. According to police, the stabbing involved a man believed who is said to be in his early 60s. He suffered a single stab to the chest by his attacker.

Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to the scene, however, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have called for members of the community knowing any details of this incident to come forward as they began their investigations.

Meanwhile, police tell us a police-involved shooting has left a 22-year-old man in serious but stable condition in Grand Bahama yesterday.

The incident occurred around 5pm Saturday during a domestic disturbance on Ibis Lane, where the suspect, armed with a knife, was shot after refusing to comply with officers’ commands and aggressively confronting them.

We believe the male suffered mental issues. And here is a warning: get treated if you know ya head is not good!

We report yinner decide!