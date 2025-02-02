Prolific housebreaker Brody Fritz is prison fatal stabbing victim…

Brody Fritz was the same man who broke into a pensioner home on Dicks Point off Eastern Road Friday July 19th, 2024.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press can now identify prison inmate Brody Fritz, a career criminal, as the victim in that Saturday morning stabbing at the Department of Corrections.

Fritz, 60, was a career criminal who spent half of his life in the prison system starting his criminal career at the Boys Industrial School . He hailed from the Seagrape, Eight Mile Rock community.

He was an habitual house breaker which dogged his life of crime.

Officials from The Bahamas Department of Correctional Services tell us the incident occurred in the eastern group of the maximum security facility while residents were carrying our their normal routine of disposing of their overnight waste under the supervision of staff members. Three inmates were stabbed during the fight. They were all examined by the medical doctor and Fritz was pronounced dead at the scene. Another victim of the stabbing incident has become paralyzed as a result of the fight.

According to officials, Fritz has been in the prison since July 29th, 2024 for various offenses including seven counts of house breaking, three counts of stealing, two counts of damage, deceit of a public officer, unlawful possession and vagrancy. He was serving a three years imprisonment.

Fritz was the same man who broke into a pensioner’s home on Dicks Point off Eastern Road Friday July 19th, 2024 terrorizing the woman.

The accused perpetrator is currently awaiting trial for murder and has since been placed in isolation.

We report yinner decide!