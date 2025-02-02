Energy Minister and Agriculture Minister walkthrough of Potter’s Cay Dock with view to deliver electricity to vendors

Minister Coleby and Minister Campbell addressing vendors at Potter’s Cay.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Minister of Energy and Transport, Hon. JoBeth Coleby-Davis, Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources, Hon. Jomo Campbell and Ministry of Works officials participated in a walkthrough of Potter’s Cay Dock, January 30, 2025 with the objective of bringing electricity to vendors of Potter’s Cay, subject to inspections and approval from the Ministry of Works.

Safety will be the number one priority in this process. Bringing electricity to the vendors at Potter’s Cay is part of a broader strategy to improve the area.