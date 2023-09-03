Prime Minister Davis announces changes in his Cabinet…

BREAKING| Jobeth Coleby Davis is new Energy Minister and Alfred Sears takes over Immigration and NIB

PM Philip Brave Davis KC MP

NASSAU| Just after wrapping up his Zoom meeting with Cabinet Ministers Prime Minister the Hon. Philip Brave Davis KC MP announced via a live television statement new changes to his Cabinet.

BP confirmed weeks ago that changes will come in the Cabinet to align with the Opening of Parliament and following the swearing-in of the 12th Governor General The Most Hon. Cynthia Mother Pratt ON. We also announced major changes to take place among senior Government Administrators (PS and Directors). This too was confirmed by PM via his national statement.

The New Changes will be as follows:

Prime Minister Philip Edward Brave Davis KC MP / Minister of Finance

Deputy Prime Minister I. Chester Cooper / Minister of Tourism, and Aviation

Hon. Fredrick Mitchell/ Minister of Foreign Affairs

Hon. Glenys Hanna Martin /Minister of Education

Hon Obie Wilchcombe /Minister Social Service

Hon. Alfred Sears /Minister of Immigration and National Insurance

Sen. Hon. Ryan Pinder/ Attorney General

Sen. Hon. Michael Halkitis / Minister of Economic Affairs

Hon. Michael Darville / Minister for Health

Hon. Clay Sweeting /Minister of Works and Family Island Affairs

Hon. Keith Bell / Minister of Housing and Urban Renewal

Hon. Wayne Munroe/ Minister of National Security

Hon. Vaugh P Miller / Minister for the Environment

Hon. Jobeth Coleby Davis / Minister for Energy and Transport

Hon. Ginger Moxey /Minister for Grand Bahama

Hon. Mario Bowleg/ Minister of Youth Sports and Culture

Hon. Jomo Campbell/ Minister Agriculture and Marine Resources

Hon. Basil McIntosh/ Minister of State for Aviation

Hon. Myles Laroda /Minister of State for Broadcasting and Natural Disasters

Hon. Pia Glover-Rolle /Minister of Labour and Public Service

Hon Lisa Rahming/ Minister of State for Urban Renewal

Hon. Zane Lightbourne/ Minister of State for The Environment